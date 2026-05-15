UFC Fight Night 276 Weigh-In Results

The UFC Fight Night 276 weigh-ins have now concluded in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Arnold Allen (145) vs. Melquizael Costa (145.5)

Dooho Choi (146) vs. Daniel Santos (145)

Juan Diaz (135.5) vs. Malcolm Wellmaker (135.5)

Modestas Bukauskas (213.5) vs. Christian Edwards (214.5) [215-pound catchweight]

Timmy Cuamba (136) vs. Bernardo Sopaj (136)



Prelims

Nikolay Veretennikov (170.5) vs. Khaos Williams (170.5)

Ivan Erslan (205.5) vs. Tuco Tokkos (205.5)

Thomas Gantt (156) vs. Trey Ogden (155)

Jacqueline Cavalcanti (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Cody Brundage (185.5) vs. Andre Petroski (185.5)

Alice Ardelean (116) vs. Polyana Viana (115)

Daniel Barez (125.5) vs. Luis Gurule (125.5)

Shauna Bannon (115.5) vs. Nicolle Caliari (115)