Salahdine Parnasse Beats Kenneth Cross By TKO In 1st Round At MVP MMA

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By Ross Cole

Salahdine Parnasse Beats Kenneth Cross By TKO In 1st Round At MVP MMA

Salahdine Parnasse delivered a 1st round TKO finish in his most high-profile fight to date against Kenneth Cross at MVP MMA 1 on Netflix tonight in Los Angeles.

Round One

Cross with a low kick, but Parnasse catches it and takes him to the mat from that, before unleashing a quick flurry of ground-and-pound.

Cross able to scramble back up. They go down to the mat again and then quickly pop up, with Cross now pressing Parnasse into the mat. Parnasse gets the advantage in the clinch and works another takedown.

Cross back up and again into the clinch against the cage. Parnasse turns into him, but they soon separate.

They start exchanging in the pocket with both landing a few left and rights there, but Parnasse got the better of it. Now they clinch up again and Parnasse is able to land a takedown and land solid punches.

Parnasse taking the back now and gets the body triangle in. He puts Cross below down and blasts him with punches. Cross scrambles to his knees, but Parnasse continues landing lefts and rights.

Cross gets up to his feet under heavy fire against the cage. Parnasse working the body as well as the head now as he goes for the finish. A big body shot finally crumples Cross with a right hand to the head behind it for good measure to deliver a TKO finish at 4.18mins of the first round.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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