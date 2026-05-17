Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Announced For UFC 329

It’s official – Conor McGregor is returning to the Octagon to fight Max Holloway at UFC 329 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 11th during International Fight Week.



Dana White had dropped strong hints recently that McGregor’s return was imminent, but it seems they waited until rival promotion MVP MMA’s Rousey vs. Carano event was well underway in Los Angeles last night to steal headlines by dropping the big news about his long-awaited return.



There had been rumors for some time that Mcgregor vs. Holloway was in the works, but though he’d indicated his interest in the bout, ‘Blessed’ recently claimed that he hadn’t been approached to fight McGregor.



The two stars have past history together as they fought early on in their UFC runs back in 2013, with McGregor tearing his ACL during the bout, but still managing to emerge with a unanimous decision victory.



The two have gone on to have stellar careers since, with McGregor of course becoming the sports biggest ever star, while winning both the featherweight lightweight titles.



However, by the time the now 37-year-old McGregor steps into the Octagon in July it’ll have been almost exactly five years to the day since he lost fought, suffering a broken leg during his second TKO loss in a row to Dustin Poirier.



Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Holloway is a beloved star who has been consistently competing throughout the years, including a reign as featherweight champion and also winning the symbolic ‘BMF’ title.



Holloway was last seen in the Octagon back in March, where he lost the BMF title to Charles Oliveira via unanimous decision.



While the last fight between McGregor and Holloway was contested at 145lbs, the rematch will take place up at 170lbs.



McGregor has fought several times at welterweight, but this will be a first for Holloway, who has only gone as high at 155lbs up to this point.