MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Post-Fight Interviews

Below you’ll find post-fight interviews with the main card stars of last night’s MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano event.
Ronda Rousey / Gina Carano
Mike Perry / Nate Diaz
Francis Ngannou
Robelis Despaigne
Below you’ll find post-fight interviews with the main card stars of last night’s MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano event.
Ronda Rousey / Gina Carano
Mike Perry / Nate Diaz
Francis Ngannou
Robelis Despaigne
MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.