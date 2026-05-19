UFC veterans Brad Riddell and Mayra Bueno Silva are among the latest cuts to the roster this week.
The 34-year-old Riddell has been with the promotion since 2019, and got off to a strong start with four wins in a row against the likes of Drew Dober and Jamie Mullarkey.
However, Riddell would go on to lose his next three fights, suffering a KO defeat against Rafael Fiziev along with submission losses to Jalin Turner and Renato Moicano.
That last loss came in 2022 and afterwards Riddell announced he was taking a hiatus from the sport.
Riddell had been scheduled to return in 2024 against Thiago Moises, but he withdrew for undisclosed reasons, and now a couple of years later he’s now been officially released.
Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Bueno Silva signed for the UFC from the 1st series of Contender Series Brazil in 2018.
After compiling a 5-2-1 (+1nc) record, Bueno Silva was handed a chance to fight for the vacant bantamweight title in early 2024, but suffered a unanimous decision loss to Raquel Pennington.
That was to mark the start of a five-fight losing streak for Bueno Silva over the next couple of years that’s led to her release from the roster.
Brad Riddell And Mayra Bueno Silva Released From UFC Roster
UFC veterans Brad Riddell and Mayra Bueno Silva are among the latest cuts to the roster this week.
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