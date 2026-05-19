Brad Riddell And Mayra Bueno Silva Released From UFC Roster

UFC veterans Brad Riddell and Mayra Bueno Silva are among the latest cuts to the roster this week.



The 34-year-old Riddell has been with the promotion since 2019, and got off to a strong start with four wins in a row against the likes of Drew Dober and Jamie Mullarkey.



However, Riddell would go on to lose his next three fights, suffering a KO defeat against Rafael Fiziev along with submission losses to Jalin Turner and Renato Moicano.



That last loss came in 2022 and afterwards Riddell announced he was taking a hiatus from the sport.



Riddell had been scheduled to return in 2024 against Thiago Moises, but he withdrew for undisclosed reasons, and now a couple of years later he’s now been officially released.



Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Bueno Silva signed for the UFC from the 1st series of Contender Series Brazil in 2018.



After compiling a 5-2-1 (+1nc) record, Bueno Silva was handed a chance to fight for the vacant bantamweight title in early 2024, but suffered a unanimous decision loss to Raquel Pennington.



That was to mark the start of a five-fight losing streak for Bueno Silva over the next couple of years that’s led to her release from the roster.

