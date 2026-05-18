Conor McGregor Already Trash-Talking With Max Holloway And Mocks Nate Diaz Too

It’s been a couple of days since Conor McGregor’s comeback fight against Max Holloway was announced for UFC 329’s main event and ‘The Notorious’ is already looking to wind-up his opponent.



“I’m going to son you, child. Again,” McGregor wrote to Holloway on social media. “You’re going to put respect on my motherf*cking name.”

McGregor and Holloway previously fought all the back in 2013 when they were still both early on in their respective UFC runs, and on that occasion it was the Irishman who emerged victorious via unanimous decision, despite suffering a torn ACL during the fight that would keep him out of action for nearly a year afterwards.



“Nah big dog you gonna put some respect on my name,” Holloway responded on social media. “We gonna find out Saturday night.”

Meanwhile, McGregor also aimed a verbal jab at his old rival Nate Diaz, who suffered a bloody TKO loss to Mike Perry at the MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano event on Saturday night.



McGregor and Diaz are currently 1-1 after their two clashes in the UFC over the years, and despite the fact that Diaz is now 41-years-old and coming off a convincing defeat it seems that McGregor is still eager to have a trilogy fight with him in the future.



“I see why he didn’t take the fight lol,” McGregor wrote about Diaz after the fight. “Anyway here’s to when I get my hands on you, you lanky streak of piss.”