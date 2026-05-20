Rousey vs. Carano Netflix Ratings Revealed

The ratings are in for Saturday night’s MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano event on Netflix.



The event was watched by an average of 12.4 million viewers worldwide, with the audience peaking at 17 million viewers during the main event clash between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, which ended via ‘Rowdy’s’ signature armbar submission in just 17 seconds.



The numbers were particularly strong in the U.S. where an average of 9.3 million viewers tuned in, peaking at 11.6 million, which makes it the most watched MMA event ever in the United States.



“The event also generated over 410 million impressions across MVP’s owned social channels, a live gate exceeding $2.2 million, and saw terrific commercial premises distribution across bars, restaurants, casinos, and hospitality venues nationwide,” MVP’s press release also states.

MVP MMA also went on to confirm that they plan to host more events in the future, though it remains to be seen if this will definitely be on Netflix.



“We’re incredibly proud of what was accomplished alongside our partners at Netflix and grateful to the athletes who helped make MVP MMA’s debut such a success,” the release stated. “We’ve received an overwhelming amount of interest from investors, strategic partners and fighters who want to be involved with MVP and the future of MVP MMA.

“We are currently reviewing all strategic options to do something very meaningful within MMA on a go-forward basis with distribution partners like Netflix that share our vision to create lasting impact.”

Overall the numbers for Rousey vs. Carano were certainly excellent by MMA standards, though due to the landscape having changed in recent years due to streaming they weren’t necessarily earth-shattering by Netflix standards.



For example, on the boxing front Jake Paul’s fight with Anthony Joshua in December of last year drew 33 million viewers globally, while Paul vs. Mike Tyson in 2024 drew a staggering 108 million viewers.



On the plus side for Saturday night’s event, it did do substantially better than a female boxing match main event between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano last year, which peaked at 6 million viewers globally on Netflix.



So it remains to be seen if Netflix are impressed enough by the Rousey vs. Carano numbers to continue with the MVP MMA partnership going forward.



And one potential spanner in the works for that is that Rousey was very much the star of the show this past weekend, but is now heading straight back into retirement.



Francis Ngannou could still prove to be a valuable asset for MVP, but his star power isn’t currently as high as it was when he gave Tyson Fury a real challenge in the boxing ring back in 2023 due to having been soundly beaten by Anthony Joshua afterwards.



So, other than the possibility of deploying Jake Paul in his first ever MMA fight, it might be challenging for MVP to match Saturday night’s numbers going forward.