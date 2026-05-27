UFC Heavyweight Austen Lane Has Retired

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By Ross Cole

UFC Heavyweight Austen Lane Has Retired

UFC heavyweight fighter Austen Lane has retired from the sport at 38-years-old.

The news was first reported by heavy.com, who revealed that Lane was removed from the roster after informing UFC officials that he had made the decision to hang up his gloves.

Prior to his MMA career, Lane was in the NFL, having been a 5th round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2010, but was unable to make an impact, and after being passed around to the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and then Chicago Bears he eventually announced his retirement from the sport in 2015.

Lane then moved on to competing in MMA, racking up an 11-3 record by 2022, before a win on the Contender Series led to him being welcomed into the UFC.

However, over the past three years Lane has had a tough time of it in the Octagon, going just 1-5 (+1nc), including three KO losses, one by TKO and one by submission, while his solitary win came against Robelis Despaigne.

As such the writing already seemed to be on the wall regarding Lane’s future in the UFC, and so it’s not surprising to see that he’s decided to just call it quits, ending his career with an overall record of 13-8 (+1nc).

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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