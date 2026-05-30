Alonzo Menifield KO’s Zhang Mingyang In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 277

Alonzo Menifield found himself in a hard-hitting striking battle with Zhang Mingywang in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 277 and emerged victorious with a knockout finish late in the opening round.

Round One

Mingyang with a body kick. He lands another as Menifield lands a low kick.



Another kick from Mingyang and Menifield threatens with a counter. Low kicks from Mingyang. Menifield with big punches, but Mingyang eats them.



Mingyang kicks to the leg again. Menifield clinches up against the cage. The action stalls from here, then Mingyang gets double underhooks and reverses the position. He’s landing solid knees to the midsection here.



Menifield able to get out of the clinch and immediately is firing off big left and right hands. Dangerous moments for Mingyang, but he survives the onslaught.



Menifield goes back into the clinch against the cage. The action slows again, but then Mingyang blasts Menifield with a big elbow that hurts him.



Mingyang back to striking range now. Menifield regaining his bearings. He lands a left hand that puts Mingyang down!



Mingyang back up but still looks unsteady on his feet as Menifield lands a solid jab and then an uppercut. Now a thunderous right hand series connects and he follows that up with a powerful left hook that floors Mingyang for a KO finish at 4.15mins of the first round!