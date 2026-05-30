Song Yadong Submits Deiveson Figueiredo In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 277

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By Ross Cole

Song Yadong Submits Deiveson Figueiredo In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 277

Song Yadong picked up a big win tonight in the main event of UFC FIght Night 277 in Macau with a 2nd round submission finish against Deiveson Figueiredo.

Round One

The main event is underway in Macau!

Cautious opening half-minute and then Song lands a leg kick. Another connects. Now a third. Not much power in them, but he’s content to chip away with that for now as another couple land.

Push kick from Figueiredo. Right hand for Song. Back to the lead leg kick. Solid body kick for Figueiredo.

Body punch for Song and then a quick leg kick. Right hand over the top from Figueiredo.

Figueiredo goes under a right hand to try for a takedown, but Song stuffs it.

Song tries for a flurry but Figueiredo counters with a takedown attempt that again doesn’t pay off.

Body kick for Figueiredo. Song with a big head kick attempt, but misses and then falls off-balance to the canvas, which enables Figueiredo to get on top.

Figueiredo in Song’s guard but doesn’t have much time to do anything with it.

Round Two

Figueiredo probes upstairs with a head kick, but it comes off the guard. Song stalking the former flyweight champ.

Song fires out a fast straight right. Leg kick for Song. He lands another. Figueiredo tries for a body kick, but Song uses that to take him down. They soon go back up to the feet though with Song landing a few right hands in the process.

Good straight right gets through for Song. Calf kick for him. Figueiredo fails on a takedown attempt and Song blasts him with a kick as he rights himself.

Spinning body kick misses from Figueiredo. Body kick for Song. Calf kick for him, but then Figueiredo responds by landing a takedown. Song immediately counters with a guillotine choke though and that produces a swift tap-out from Figueiredo at 4.42mins of the second round!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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