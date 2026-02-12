Jailton Almeida Released From UFC Despite Plans To Drop To 205lbs

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Jailton Almeida Released From UFC Despite Plans To Drop To 205lbs

Jailton Almeida has unexpectedly been cut from the UFC roster after suffering back-to-back defeats in the Octagon at heavyweight.

Such a decision would have seemed unthinkable just a year ago when the 34-year-old was coming off back-to-back 1st round finishes over Alexander Romanov and Sergei Spivac, taking his UFC record to an impressive 8-1, including 7 stoppage victories.

However, Almeida’s reputation suffered lasting damage during a painfully lackluster fight against Alexander Volkov at UFC 321 last September, which saw him successfully manage to get the fight where he wanted it on the mat, only to then repeatedly fail to mount any significant offense. That came back to haunt him when the judges marked their clear disapproval of his stalling tactics by awarding Volkov a split-decision victory.

Almeida had a chance to make amends last weekend when he went up against Rizvan Kuniev at UFC Fight Night 266, but again Almeida looked out-of-sorts and played his part in another hard-to-watch fight where he was unable to secure takedowns and was often cancelled out in the clinch, leading to a unanimous decision defeat.

Afterwards, Almeida announced his decision to move back down to 205lbs for the first time since his UFC debut back in 2022, but that apparently wasn’t enough to convince the promotion to keep him on-board and so he’ll now have to move on to pastures new.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Mike Perry Speaks Out After Cageside Brawl With Eddie Alvarez And Family

Mike Perry Speaks Out After Cageside Brawl With Eddie Alvarez And Family

Tom Aspinall Has Undergone Double Eye Surgery

Tom Aspinall Has Undergone Double Eye Surgery

dummy-img

Dana White States White House Event Will Be Most Watched UFC Show Ever

UFC 326 Will Partially Broadcast On CBS As Well As Paramount+

UFC 326 Will Partially Broadcast On CBS As Well As Paramount+

Israel Adesanya Reveals He Came Close To Fighting Reiner de Ridder on Short Notice Last Year

Israel Adesanya Reveals He Came Close To Fighting Reiner de Ridder on Short Notice Last Year

Jailton Almeida Dropping Back Down To 205lbs After Latest Defeat

Jailton Almeida Dropping Back Down To 205lbs After Latest Defeat

UFC Fight Night 267: Strickland vs. Hernandez Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 267: Strickland vs. Hernandez Promo Video

Dvalishvili’s Coach Says New Strategy Is To Let Merab Be Merab

Dvalishvili’s Coach Says New Strategy Is To Let Merab Be Merab

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us