Nate Diaz Hints At UFC Return With ‘BMF’ Title In His Sights

Nate Diaz appears to be ready to end his three year absence from the UFC as he’s dropped major hints that he intends to return to the Octagon with the ‘BMF’ title in his sights.

“Let’s not act like I didn’t start a whole division bringing value to all these guys claiming they’re it,” Diaz wrote on Twitter. “I gave opportunity and put notice on the dopest fights. I got unfinished business and I plan on going and taking what’s mine ASAP. First to ever start a division and the dopest one at that.

“You’re welcome motherf*ckers. I’ll see you soon. I’m coming.”

To underline Diaz’s intentions he also posted a photo of the ‘BMF’ title alongside the tagline ‘Unfinished business.’



Diaz was of course the first to fight for the symbolic ‘BMF’ title against Jorge Masvidal back at UFC 244 in 2019, but by third round TKO due to a doctor’s stoppage.



Diaz only fought two more times in the UFC after that, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in 2021, and then a submission victory over Tony Ferguson the following year.



Diaz then opted to leave the UFC to seek out high-profile boxing opportunities, leading to a fight against Jake Paul in the squared circle in 2023, which he lost by unanimous decision, followed by a majority decision win over Jorge Masvidal in 2024.

Diaz hasn’t fought since, but the 40-year-old appears to have decided that the time is now right to return to the UFC, though there’s nothing official on that front at this stage.

If it’s the BMF title that is motivating Diaz at this late stage in his career then that would likely mean going up against the winner of the upcoming Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira fight next month.



After such a long absence from the UFC though it’s questionable whether that’s the BMF fight that makes the most sense, and some may suggest that a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor might be the more pressing score that has to be settled before the two’s careers come to an end.