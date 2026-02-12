Islam Makhachev Open To Fighting Ilia Topuria At UFC: White House Event

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev has revealed that he’s open to the idea of fighting lightweight champion Ilia Topuria next, potentially at the UFC: White House event in June.

“I like this idea,” Makhachev told Telegraf when asked about the possibility of fighting Topuria next. “If the UFC wants [this fight], I know a lot of MMA fans want this fight, I’m ready.”

That being said, Makhachev acknowledges that there’s also a number of leading fighters in the 170lb division that he’d be happy to defend his belt against next too.

“In my division, a lot of contenders who deserve the title fight,” Makhachev said. “UFC just has to give me a new target. That’s it. I’m just waiting.”

Makhachev also confirmed that the current rough timeline for his return to the Octagon could align with the UFC: White House event in June, though nothing is certain at this stage.

“One of the arenas where maybe I’m going to fight next,” Makhachev confirmed when quizzed specifically about the UFC White House card. “We have the Ramadan month, I’m not going to train for one month. After that, I will slowly begin my training camp and I will be ready. White House [or] other dates, I will be ready.”

