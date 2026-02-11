Mike Perry Speaks Out After Cageside Brawl With Eddie Alvarez And Family

Mike Perry has given his account of how he ended up being swarmed by former foe Eddie Alvarez and his family in a wild brawl while cageside at BKFC Knucklemania 6 this past weekend in Philadelphia.



Video footage of the encounter had shown Perry speaking to someone from Alvarez’s family, before suddenly fists start flying as Perry is swarmed by his rival’s entourage.



According to Perry, the whole thing started when someone bumped into him from behind while he was cageside.

“I turned around like, ‘Hey, excuse me.’ It was Eddie Alvarez, his son’s girlfriend,” Perry said. “I said, ‘Excuse me, watch out’ or something. And then the son kind of leans in and I was like, ‘I was talking to her.’ But that pissed him off. He was talking and then the wife just keeps screaming and yelling at me. And I was like, ‘Look, I’m sorry.’ So then the son gets on me about my family and he’s saying, you know, little hotheads can say some shit.

“I’m looking at Eddie with a side eye, like, are you going to get either one of them before I start cussing at them and stuff? I’m getting mad. I’m lit. I was lit when I got there. So when the kid said that to me, I got a little heated. He got to me, I guess. I said like, ‘You’re going to have to get used to that. People are going to speak to her or something.’ That’s when Eddie got up and pushed me really hard.”

Perry slipped and before he knew it was surrounded by people trying to kick and punch him.



“None of them started throwing punches until I fell down,” Perry said. “I didn’t know who any of these people were. I didn’t even realize that many people was doing that. I wasn’t really getting hit. And then this one guy comes, tries to knock him out, almost knocks out the girlfriend.“



Despite the scuffle, Perry doesn’t appear to have any hard feelings towards Alvarez.



“You know, I said something to his son, disrespected his son or whatever, because he pissed me off. Eddie was doing what a dad should do. And he wasn’t really trying to get me on the ground. I don’t think from angles I saw.”

Alvarez has also spoke out to give his side of the story.



“There’s way more to this story than you all know,” Alvarez wrote. “This was my wife, kids and family fighting here with me. You all know the person I am and I’m not sorry for this. It was deserved and asked for.

“Ask Mike and he will agree. I’m glad Mike’s OK and nobody got hurt. You can’t f*ck with someone’s family and expect shit to be cordial. If you knew the story, you would understand.”



Watch Perry’s full account of the scrap below, and scroll down to see it for yourselves.

Mike Perry details what led up to the brawl with Eddie Alvarez at BKFC over the weekend! 👀 pic.twitter.com/1YIBXO74Nc — OverDogs Podcast (@OverDogsPodcast) February 11, 2026