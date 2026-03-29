UFC Fight Night 271 Post-Fight Interviews

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 271 Post-Fight Interviews

Check out UFC Fight Night 271 post-fight interviews with the stars of last night’s main card in Seattle.

Joe Pyfer

Israel Adesanya

Alexa Grasso

Michael Chiesa

Lerryan Douglas

Yousri Belgaroui

Terrence McKinney

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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Joe Pyfer TKO’s Israel Adesanya In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 271

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Alexa Grasso KO’s Maycee Barber In Opening Round At UFC Fight Night 271

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Michael Chiesa Retires After Submitting Niko Price In 63 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 271

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Lerryan Douglas KO’s Julian Erosa In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 271

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Yousri Belgaroui Beats Mansur Abdul-Malik By TKO In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 271

Yousri Belgaroui Beats Mansur Abdul-Malik By TKO In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 271

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MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

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