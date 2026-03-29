Lerryan Douglas KO’s Julian Erosa In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 271

Lerryan Douglas hurt Julian Erosa with practically every punch he landed in the opening round tonight at UFC Fight Night 271, resulting in a KO finish.

Round One

Low kick for Douglas. Erosa with a kick too and a couple of punches. Inside leg kick for Douglas.



Calf kick for Douglas and then a big punch. Another calf kick already has Erosa a bit compromised.



Big right hand from Douglas knocks Erosa back. The calf kick lands again. Erosa trying to fire back.



Erosa pressing forward with uppercuts. He backs Douglas up with his pressure. However, now Douglas lands another powerful punch.



Clean jab from Douglas drops Erosa. He gets right back up though. Another jab knocks him back against the cage. Douglas goes for a third and hurts Erosa again, leaving his nose bloodied.



Erosa still trying to hang in there, but punches send him to the mat, and as he stands Douglas blasts him with an uppercut to ensure he’s going nowhere, and then one final punch that takes the remaining fight out of him. Big knockout victory for ‘The Gunslinger’ Douglas at 3.33mins of the 1st round!