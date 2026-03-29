UFC Fight Night 271 Bonus Awards

Following yesterday’s UFC Fight Night 271 event the recipients of the evening’s $100,000 bonus awards were announced.



Earning ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors was a preliminary card fight between Tofiq Musayev and Ignacio Bahamondes, which went the full three rounds.



Bahamondes biggest moment came in the 2nd round when he put his opponent down with a right hand, but Musayev rallied and was able to cut him with an elbow and use his wrestling and ground-and-pound to emerge with a unanimous decision victory.



Main event winner Joe Pyfer claimed one of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses after he TKO’d Israel Adesanya during a back-and-forth battle.



Pyfer looked to apply pressure and throw his heavy hands early on, and surprisingly Adesanya seemed to increasingly play into that as the fight went on. Both men ate strikes along the way, but Pyfer’s proved to be more damaging. Rather than countering that by leaning on his slicker, more evasive technical striking, Adesanya instead tried to brawl. However, he was then taken down and flattened out belly-down on the canvas by Pyfer, who proceeded to land ground-and-pound until the TKO stoppage.



Also earning a performance award was co-main event winner Alexa Grasso, who delivered an absolutely stunning knockout victory over Maycee Barber.



During a striking exchange mid-way through the opening round Grasso was able to unleash a blistering left hand that landed flush and collapsed Barber straight down to the canvas. In the blink of an eye Grasso pounced on a rear-naked choke, but Barber was already out and so the referee rushed in to wave the fight off, handing Grasso a highlight-reel KO victory.



The aftermath was genuinely disturbing as Barber was so out of it that she started trying to wrestle the referee, before slumping motionless onto her back while staring off into the distance with a glazed look in her eyes. That continued on for a worrying period of time before thankfully she finally started to come too. All in all this one is likely to go down as one of the craziest KO’s ever in women’s MMA.