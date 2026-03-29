Alexa Grasso KO’s Maycee Barber In Opening Round At UFC Fight Night 271

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By Ross Cole

Alexa Grasso KO’s Maycee Barber In Opening Round At UFC Fight Night 271

Former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso got back on track tonight in a big way with a stunning KO victory over Maycee Barber.

Round One

Missed high kick attempt from Barber. Calf kick for Grasso. Barber steps in with short flurry and lands a right hand.

Barber initiates again and they both exchange a few punches. Calf kick for Grasso.

Low kick for Barber. Another missed head kick attempt from Barber. Grasso with a combination, landing three punches.

Barber pressing forward to land strikes, but Grasso lands a counter.

There’s another exchange and Grasso lands a hard left hand down the pipe that collapses Barber straight down to the canvas.

Grasso doesn’t give her a second to recover as she pounces on a rear-naked choke, but it’s not even needed as Barber is already out! So this one goes down as a KO finish at 2.42mins of the first round.

Barber comes too for a moment and is wrestling with the ref, unable the fight is over, but then seems to go out again and lies on her back staring off blankly into the distance. It’s a bit disturbing and even Grasso stops her celebration and kneels down respectfully while the doctor checks on her opponent.

Thankfully Barber finally starts to regain her bearings and is helped back to her feet. What a highlight-reel finish from Grasso!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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