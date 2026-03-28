UFC Fight Night 271 Results (Live)

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 271 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 271 results live as they happen from Seattle, Washington as Israel Adesanya fights Joe Pyfer in the middleweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (12am UK).

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer
Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber
Michael Chiesa vs. Niko Price
Julian Erosa vs. Lerryan Douglas
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui
Terrance McKinney vs. Kyle Nelson

Prelims

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Tofiq Musayev
Chase Hooper vs. Lance Gibson Jr.
Marcin Tybura vs. Tyrell Fortune
Casey O’Neill vs. Gabriella Fernandes
Navajo Stirling vs. Bruno Lopes
Ricky Simón vs. Adrian Yañez
Alexia Thainara vs. Bruna Brasil
Zhu Kangjie vs. Márcio Barbosa

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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