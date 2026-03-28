Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 271 results live as they happen from Seattle, Washington as Israel Adesanya fights Joe Pyfer in the middleweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (12am UK).



Main Card



Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer

Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber

Michael Chiesa vs. Niko Price

Julian Erosa vs. Lerryan Douglas

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Terrance McKinney vs. Kyle Nelson



Prelims



Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Tofiq Musayev

Chase Hooper vs. Lance Gibson Jr.

Marcin Tybura vs. Tyrell Fortune

Casey O’Neill vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Navajo Stirling vs. Bruno Lopes

Ricky Simón vs. Adrian Yañez

Alexia Thainara vs. Bruna Brasil

Zhu Kangjie vs. Márcio Barbosa