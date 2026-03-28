Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 271 results live as they happen from Seattle, Washington as Israel Adesanya fights Joe Pyfer in the middleweight main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (12am UK).
Main Card
Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer
Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber
Michael Chiesa vs. Niko Price
Julian Erosa vs. Lerryan Douglas
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui
Terrance McKinney vs. Kyle Nelson
Prelims
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Tofiq Musayev
Chase Hooper vs. Lance Gibson Jr.
Marcin Tybura vs. Tyrell Fortune
Casey O’Neill vs. Gabriella Fernandes
Navajo Stirling vs. Bruno Lopes
Ricky Simón vs. Adrian Yañez
Alexia Thainara vs. Bruna Brasil
Zhu Kangjie vs. Márcio Barbosa
UFC Fight Night 271 Results (Live)
Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 271 results live as they happen from Seattle, Washington as Israel Adesanya fights Joe Pyfer in the middleweight main event.
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