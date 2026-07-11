Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso Set For Noche UFC 4

A women’s flyweight fight between Manon Fiorot and Alexa Grasso is in the works for Noche UFC 4, which is expected to take place in Arizona on September 12th.



The 36-year-old Fiorot earned a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko back in May of last year after going on a seven-fight unbeaten run in the UFC that had seen her beat the likes of Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas, Katlyn Chookagian and Mayra Bueno Silva.



However, Fiorot came off second-best against Shevchenko, losing out by unanimous decision. She’s since rebounded by claiming a 1st round TKO victory over Jasmine Judavicius last October, leaving her ranked No.2 in the division.



Now Fiorot will go up against former champion Grasso, who defeated Shevchenko by submission to win the belt back in early 2023, then defended it by split-draw in their rematch later that same year.



The 32-year-old Grasso would then go on to lose by unanimous decision in their trilogy clash though, and then picked up another loss against Natalia Silva.



Grasso has since steadied the ship though with a 1st round KO finish over Maycee Barber back in March, and so comes into this fight as the No.3 ranked contender.



Fiorot vs. Grasso joins a Noche UFC 4 event that will also feature a heavyweight fight between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Curtis Blaydes.