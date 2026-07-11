Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso Set For Noche UFC 4

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso Set For Noche UFC 4

A women’s flyweight fight between Manon Fiorot and Alexa Grasso is in the works for Noche UFC 4, which is expected to take place in Arizona on September 12th.

The 36-year-old Fiorot earned a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko back in May of last year after going on a seven-fight unbeaten run in the UFC that had seen her beat the likes of Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas, Katlyn Chookagian and Mayra Bueno Silva.

However, Fiorot came off second-best against Shevchenko, losing out by unanimous decision. She’s since rebounded by claiming a 1st round TKO victory over Jasmine Judavicius last October, leaving her ranked No.2 in the division.

Now Fiorot will go up against former champion Grasso, who defeated Shevchenko by submission to win the belt back in early 2023, then defended it by split-draw in their rematch later that same year.

The 32-year-old Grasso would then go on to lose by unanimous decision in their trilogy clash though, and then picked up another loss against Natalia Silva.

Grasso has since steadied the ship though with a 1st round KO finish over Maycee Barber back in March, and so comes into this fight as the No.3 ranked contender.

Fiorot vs. Grasso joins a Noche UFC 4 event that will also feature a heavyweight fight between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Curtis Blaydes.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC 329 Results (Live)

UFC 329 Results (Live)

UFC 329 Embedded Episodes 5 And 6

UFC 329 Embedded Episodes 5 And 6

UFC 329 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 329 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 329 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC 329 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC 329 Predictions

UFC 329 Predictions

UFC 329 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC 329 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC 329 Media Day Interviews

UFC 329 Media Day Interviews

Robert Whittaker Acknowledges Risk Of Late Career Move To 205lbs

Robert Whittaker Acknowledges Risk Of Late Career Move To 205lbs

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us