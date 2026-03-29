Terrance McKinney TKO’s Kyle Nelson In 24 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 271

Terrence McKinney lived up to his fast-starting reputation tonight with a 24 second TKO finish of Kyle Nelson at UFC Fight Night 271.

Round One

Solid jab to start from McKinney. Now a one-two. He lands a knee to the body. Now McKinney fires off a head kick that Nelson appears to block, but still drops him.



McKinney immediately on top of him with a big barrage of hammerfists to end the fight just 24 seconds into the opening round!