Terrance McKinney TKO’s Kyle Nelson In 24 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 271

Terrence McKinney lived up to his fast-starting reputation tonight with a 24 second TKO finish of Kyle Nelson at UFC Fight Night 271.
Round One
Solid jab to start from McKinney. Now a one-two. He lands a knee to the body. Now McKinney fires off a head kick that Nelson appears to block, but still drops him.
McKinney immediately on top of him with a big barrage of hammerfists to end the fight just 24 seconds into the opening round!
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