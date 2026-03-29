Michael Chiesa Retires After Submitting Niko Price In 63 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 271

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Michael Chiesa Retires After Submitting Niko Price In 63 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 271

Michael Chiesa retired on an emphatic win tonight at UFC Fight Night 271, submitting Niko Price just 63 seconds into the first round.

Round One

Price launching his right hand early, but not finding the target yet.

Price gets into Chiesa’s range and they clinch up. Price is trying to throw Chiesa but that doesn’t quite work out as Chiesa almost reverses him but is prevented by the cage.

They scramble upright and Chiesa looks to get Price’s back. Price drops down and Chiesa’s head thumps off the canvas, but he stays latched onto Price’s back and quickly sinks in the rear-naked choke. Price knows he’s not getting out and taps out just 63 seconds into the opening round.

Chiesa celebrates the final win of his career with his loved ones, while Price also quietly leaves his gloves into the Octagon, suggesting he’s decided to call time on his career as well.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 271 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 271 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Joe Pyfer TKO’s Israel Adesanya In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 271

Joe Pyfer TKO’s Israel Adesanya In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 271

Alexa Grasso KO’s Maycee Barber In Opening Round At UFC Fight Night 271

Alexa Grasso KO’s Maycee Barber In Opening Round At UFC Fight Night 271

Lerryan Douglas KO’s Julian Erosa In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 271

Lerryan Douglas KO’s Julian Erosa In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 271

Yousri Belgaroui Beats Mansur Abdul-Malik By TKO In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 271

Yousri Belgaroui Beats Mansur Abdul-Malik By TKO In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 271

Terrance McKinney TKO’s Kyle Nelson In 24 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 271

Terrance McKinney TKO’s Kyle Nelson In 24 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 271

UFC Fight Night 271 Results (Live)

UFC Fight Night 271 Results (Live)

Valentina Shevchenko Fires Back At Khabib Nurmagomedov For Calling Women Weak

Valentina Shevchenko Fires Back At Khabib Nurmagomedov For Calling Women Weak

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us