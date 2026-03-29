Michael Chiesa Retires After Submitting Niko Price In 63 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 271

Michael Chiesa retired on an emphatic win tonight at UFC Fight Night 271, submitting Niko Price just 63 seconds into the first round.

Round One



Price launching his right hand early, but not finding the target yet.



Price gets into Chiesa’s range and they clinch up. Price is trying to throw Chiesa but that doesn’t quite work out as Chiesa almost reverses him but is prevented by the cage.



They scramble upright and Chiesa looks to get Price’s back. Price drops down and Chiesa’s head thumps off the canvas, but he stays latched onto Price’s back and quickly sinks in the rear-naked choke. Price knows he’s not getting out and taps out just 63 seconds into the opening round.

Chiesa celebrates the final win of his career with his loved ones, while Price also quietly leaves his gloves into the Octagon, suggesting he’s decided to call time on his career as well.