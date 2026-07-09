UFC 329 Media Day Interviews

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC 329 Media Day Interviews

Below you’ll find UFC 329 media day interviews with the main and co-main event stars of this weekend’s event in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor / Max Holloway

Paddy Pimblett / Benoit Saint Denis

Highlights Package:

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Robert Whittaker Acknowledges Risk Of Late Career Move To 205lbs

Robert Whittaker Acknowledges Risk Of Late Career Move To 205lbs

UFC 329 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 329 Embedded Episode 3

Conor McGregor Slept At Gym And Practiced Abstinence For UFC 329 Comeback Fight

Conor McGregor Slept At Gym And Practiced Abstinence For UFC 329 Comeback Fight

3 New Conor McGregor Interviews Emerge As UFC 329 Fight Week Continues

3 New Conor McGregor Interviews Emerge As UFC 329 Fight Week Continues

UFC 329 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 329 Embedded Episode 2

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes Targeted For Noche UFC 4

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes Targeted For Noche UFC 4

Paddy Pimblett Wants 170lb Fight With Conor McGregor At MSG

Paddy Pimblett Wants 170lb Fight With Conor McGregor At MSG

UFC 329 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 329 Embedded Episode 1

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us