Below you’ll find UFC 329 media day interviews with the main and co-main event stars of this weekend’s event in Las Vegas.
Conor McGregor / Max Holloway
Paddy Pimblett / Benoit Saint Denis
Highlights Package:
Below you’ll find UFC 329 media day interviews with the main and co-main event stars of this weekend’s event in Las Vegas.
Conor McGregor / Max Holloway
Paddy Pimblett / Benoit Saint Denis
Highlights Package:
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