Conor McGregor Slept At Gym And Practiced Abstinence For UFC 329 Comeback Fight

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By Ross Cole

Conor McGregor Slept At Gym And Practiced Abstinence For UFC 329 Comeback Fight

Conor McGregor has taken some extreme measures to try to prepare mentally as well as physically for his first fight in five years against Max Holloway at UFC 329 on Saturday night.

Speaking to the media yesterday just days out from his comeback, the 37-year-old McGregor revealed that one thing he’s done is to abstain not just from sex, but indeed from any kind of physical contact ahead of the fight.

“The fire is in my belly roaring and it’s about to be released on Saturday night,” McGregor informed reporters at the UFC 329 media day. “I have practiced abstaining also in this camp. It’s the first time I’ve ever done it. From any type of physical touch, if you will. And that’s been intense. I’m excited to see what it brings on Saturday night.”

That’s not all though as McGregor’s long-time coach John Kavanagh has also revealed that ‘The Notorious’ has actually been sleeping in the gym at times as he looks to break free from the lavish lifestyle that he’s been enjoying in recent years and focus purely on his upcoming fight.

“I had a storage room [at the gym], and he asked if he could put a bed in it ,” Kavanagh said of McGregor during an interview on the Uncrowned show this week. “A couple of nights of the week, he was sleeping there, especially on sparring days.

“We’re trying to make sure we did everything right for the last six months. It was a certain mindset that comes with that. You’re in that environment — from 6 a.m., the gym is loud and busy. I just thought it was a bit of a ‘Rocky III’ moment: Go back, get the eye of the tiger.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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