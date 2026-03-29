Yousri Belgaroui Beats Mansur Abdul-Malik By TKO In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 271

Yousri Belgaroui handed Mansur Abdul-Malik a three-round beatdown tonight at UFC Fight Night 271 and then sealed the deal with a late TKO stoppage.

Round One

Abdul-Malik with a low kick. Slow feeling out process here. Malik reaches for a leg, but Belgaroui gets away. Belgaroui with a leg kick that’s checked.



Front kick to the body from Belgaroui. Now a calf kick for him. Body kicks exchanged.



Glancing punch from Abdul-Malik. Good calf kick from Belgaroui and Abdul-Malik didn’t like that one.



Head kick attempt from Abdul-Malik. A couple more low kicks land for Belgaroui. Abdul-Malik struggling to close the distance effectively. Belgaroui blasting Abdul-Malik’s lead calf.



Abdul-Malik tries to rush forward with punches late in the round, but runs into a counter that seems to stun him for a moment.



Round Two



Push kick from Abdul-Malik. Calf kick for Belgaroui. Abdul-Malik tries for a jumping knee, but it doesn’t work the way he wanted. Straight punches from Belgaroui.



Belgaroui coming forward but this time Abdul-Malik gets into the clinch and walks him over to the cage. Belgaroui able to get away though.



Abdul-Malik trying to apply some pressure, but struggling to track down Belgaroui. He tries to force his way into the clinch again behind strikes, but Belgaroui escapes.



Kick to the body from Belgaroui. Abdul-Malik drives in and gets a takedown. Belgaroui looking to stand, but Abdul-Malik gets another takedown and is now trying to take his back. He’s too high though and Belgaroui is gradually able to shake him off and then as they stand presses him into the cage.



Belgaroui with knee strikes. He lands the right hand and Abdul-Malik is eager to get away. Straight punch for Belgaroui.



Punch for Abdul-Malik but that’s not going to deter Belgaroui who blasts him with big knees.



Abdul-Malik is really hurt but is still trying to fire back with punches. Belgaroui is in the zone though and is relishing dishing out more punishment.



Abdul-Malik tries for a spinning elbow that misses, then gets blasted by a big right hand that rocks him badly. The bell saves him, but he’s still wobbled as he goes to his corner.



Round Three



Belgaroui lands a good knee again. Now a head kick gets through. Abdul-Malik just won’t quit though. He tries for another spinning elbow without finding the mark.



Abdul-Malik drives desparately into a takedown and lands it. Belgaroui gradually works his way back to the feet.



Belgaroui gets some space and blasts a big knee upstairs. Now a right hand. Abdul-Malik taking a huge amount of punishment here. He clinches up.



Another failed spinning elbow from Abdul-Malik. Belgaroui lands to the body. He drives another big knee upstairs that lands flush and sends Abdul-Malik crashing to the canvas for the TKO finish at 3.39mins of the third round.