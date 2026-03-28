Valentina Shevchenko Fires Back At Khabib Nurmagomedov For Calling Women Weak

UFC bantamweight champion Valentina Shevchenko hasn’t taken kindly to Hall-Of-Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov’s claim in a recent interview that women are weak.



Nurmagomedov had been asked during an on-stage Q&A what he thought about women’s MMA, and he went on to admit that he’s not comfortable with it.



“The Almighty creates a woman, she is weak; a man, he is strong. People want to change all this and mix it. I like it when a man does manly things and a woman does womanly things,” Khabib stated.

His word angered have Shevchenk enough that the current No.1 pound-for-pound female fighter has issued a lengthy post on social media to call him out on what he said.



“Women are weak?!” Shevchenko wrote. “Tell that to my sister—an airline captain. Or tell it to the “Night Witches” the all-female bomber regiment of World War II, who dropped bombs under the cover of darkness with their engines off, then landed in pitch blackness without landing lights. For this, they earned a reputation for being elusive and deadly. Go ahead, tell them who is stronger.



“It all depends entirely on one’s upbringing. You can just as easily raise a man to be a helpless milksop who is incapable of doing anything. Martial arts represent a warrior tradition where there is no distinction between man and woman. There is only the Art itself. That is precisely why people train: to become more graceful, stronger, and wiser—and to ensure that no one ever gets the chance to punch them in the face.“