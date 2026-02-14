Albert Finney Fought 3 Rounds Against Jacob Malkoun With Torn ACL

UFC middleweight Albert Finney has revealed that he tore his ACL just 15 seconds into his fight with Jacob Malkoun at UFC 325, yet continued to battle on for the full 15 minutes.

“Stumbling blocks are a part of every journey,” Finney wrote on Instagram. “Thank God he’s built me to overcome every one I’ve faced and that will be the story once again. Got the MRI yesterday and doc told me I tore my ACL and both of my meniscus within my knee. Got me into surgery the next day. He said it’s insane I was able to fight with that tearing 15 seconds into the fight.

“I will say I was in some uncharted waters not being able to do what I can skillset wise based on injury not opponent. Can’t wait to showcase all the things I’ve have gotten so much better at within my skillset to the world but now we focus on recovery and growth.”

The previously undefeated Finney had fought his way into the UFC via the Contender Series, having to win three fights in a row there before finally being given the green light to officially join the promotion last year.



The 27-year-old Finney went on to beat Robert Valentin by split-decision last year, before his loss to Malkoun at the end of January that now leaves him with an 11-1 record.



There’s no exact timeline for Finney’s recovery at this stage, but a torn ACL is likely to put him out of action for at least 9-12 months, so it could well be 2027 before he’s able to return to the Octagon.