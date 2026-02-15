Dricus du Plessis Eager For Rematch Against Khamzat Chimaev

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Dricus du Plessis Eager For Rematch Against Khamzat Chimaev

Former middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis was dominated by Khamzat Chimaev in their title clash last year, but despite that, he’s still eager to get a rematch with the only fighter to beat him in the Octagon.

“Fighting Khamzat again is what I’m after,” du Plessis told the ‘Fight Forecast’. “Expecting any surprises? No. There’s not going to be any surprises. That is the way he’s going to fight, and if he tries anything different it will be a terrible night, but we all know that. He did what he had to do to win that belt. We can’t hate on him for that. He did what he needed to do. It’s the rules of the game and he did it. So saying that it’s not fair, it is fair, he did what he had to do. Not how I would win my belt or would like to, but that’s what he did. Now it’s my responsibility to go and fix that to stop him from doing that again and get him to fight my fight.

“It’s always great if you have a guy that comes and fights because it’s my style and it’s what I love to do entertain, to hear the crowd go crazy,” du Plessis added. “But he knows that and that’s why he went for that style. Once again, I understand that it wasn’t the best fight to watch. In fact, it was a terrible fight to watch, but he did what he had to do to win that title and good for him. My responsibility is to stop him from doing that and that’s what I will do.”

Though he was on a nine-fight winning streak prior to his unanimous decision loss against Khamzat, at this stage it seems unlikely that DDP will get an immediate rematch, but either way, he is currently expecting to return to action as early as April.

“I’ll be ready for April,” du Plessis said. “I would love to be on that April card, the Miami card. There’s no opponent yet, there’s no contract yet, we don’t have any of that. Whoever. Let’s go. I’m ready to go again and get back to my belt as soon as possible. Doesn’t really matter who it is. I would, of course, love for it to be Khamzat and redeem that loss, but for me right now, the next fight is the most important fight of my life.”

And he’s also made a bold prediction about how his 2026 campaign is going to pan out.

“I’ll have my belt back before the end of this year,” DDP stated.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Manel Kape Claims 125lb Champ Joshua Van Is Fighting Tatsuro Taira Next

Manel Kape Claims 125lb Champ Joshua Van Is Fighting Tatsuro Taira Next

Michael ‘Venom’ Page Not Impressed By Matchmaking For UFC’s Next UK Event

Michael ‘Venom’ Page Not Impressed By Matchmaking For UFC’s Next UK Event

Albert Finney Fought 3 Rounds Against Jacob Malkoun With Torn ACL

Albert Finney Fought 3 Rounds Against Jacob Malkoun With Torn ACL

Nate Diaz Says He’d Slap Charles Oliveira, But Then Has Change Of Heart

Nate Diaz Says He’d Slap Charles Oliveira, But Then Has Change Of Heart

Tom Aspinall Struggles To Hit Pads And Shake Hands After Eye Pokes

Tom Aspinall Struggles To Hit Pads And Shake Hands After Eye Pokes

Sean Strickland Rants About Khamzat Chimaev’s Inactivity As 185lb Champ

Sean Strickland Rants About Khamzat Chimaev’s Inactivity As 185lb Champ

Alexandre Pantoja Aiming For Fight In May After Returning To Sparring

Alexandre Pantoja Aiming For Fight In May After Returning To Sparring

Islam Makhachev Open To Fighting Ilia Topuria At UFC: White House Event

Islam Makhachev Open To Fighting Ilia Topuria At UFC: White House Event

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us