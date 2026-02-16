Dana White Says UFC: White House Card Is Built; Will Discuss Options With President Trump This Week

By Ross Cole

Dana White has revealed that the UFC matchmakers have now drawn up not one but two different potential fight cards for the UFC: White House event on June 14th, and he’ll now visit President Trump later this week as they move closer to finalizing the details.

“We have like two different options laid out and the matchmaking process has already started,” White said after the Zuffa Boxing 3 event. “We got the White House card done last week.

If you thought that seemed slightly contradictory then you aren’t the only one as White was later asked to clarify what he’d actually meant.

“We laid out two different options. I didn’t say it was done. I said the card was built,” White responded, adding little clarity to his original statement.

If that wasn’t enough contradictions for you then you’ll be pleased to know White then finished by saying, “it’s done,” before quickly adding, “I’m not talking about the White house.”

Despite that, soon afterwards he did actually start talking about the White House card again, this time revealing that there’s also three options for how the production side of the broadcast will go, and that they’ll be running it all past President Trump this week.

“We don’t know yet [how we will announce it],” White said. “As we get closer, we’ve been kicking around a lot of ideas. Me and [Craig] Borsari actually fly to D.C. and sit down with the president and his team and start walking them through not just the production but the fight card.

“We have like three different options on all the production stuff and see what he likes and doesn’t like. This event is going to be so bad ass and so unique and so special and so expensive.”



