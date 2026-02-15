Israel Adesanya Talks About When He Might Retire

At 36-years-old, Israel Adesanya is at the stage of his career where he’s starting to weight up when he might look to retire.

However, while it’s something that’s on his mind, he doesn’t have a definitive timeline just yet as he prepares for his next fight against Joe Pyfer in the main event of UFC Fight Night 271 next month.

“Less than 10 [fights],” Adesanya estimated on his YouTube channel when asked about retirement. “… Who knows? It’s less than 10. It can’t be past 10. So, if I fight, say, fight now, fight one more time toward the end of the year, that’s two fights. If I do two fights a year, f*ck. Next year, I can still fight. 2028 is where I’ll be like — I don’t know yet. I don’t know. I can’t see past 2027. I don’t think that far ahead at the moment.

“I do glance at it, but I don’t really try and focus on it. I just know I’m on the tail end. I can see the finish line. I’ve been seeing the finish line in the distance, but now it’s closer. But who knows what pace I’ll get there?”

The only thing Adesanya is sure of is that when he does finally decide to retire, he doesn’t intend to change his mind.

“I’m done. There’s more to life than fighting,” Adesanya said of his attitude when he does eventually hang up his gloves. “I could just be a DJ. … We’ve also got Hollywood knocking on the door. But, again, I’d rather, to be honest, go into EA, Activision, all these video game companies, than do Hollywood. … The whole industry itself, because of streaming and the use of AI and whatnot. Who knows what’s happening there?

“I will do a few movies, I’m sure. One or two. But I’d rather get into some gaming. Not e-sports, me playing, but even like sponsoring a team. I don’t know, something. There’s other avenues. So, when I’m done, I’m done.”

