By Ross Cole

Watch First Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Staredown Ahead Of Netflix fight In May

Not only did we get the shock announcement today that Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano will be coming out of retirement to fight live on Netflix on May 16th, but we’ve also now got the first promo video for the event as the two stars square off for the first time.

The two female MMA icons have also given their first reactions to the fight, and it seems both are very excited to make their comebacks after a very long time away from the cage.

“Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history,” Rousey said in a press release. “And we’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion MVP as well as the biggest and baddest streamer on the planet Netflix. This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come… much more.”

“Ronda came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for and it has been her dream to make this fight happen between us,” Carano stated. “She thanked me for opening up doors for her in her career and was respectful in asking for this fight to happen. This is an honor. I believe I will walk out of this fight with the win and I anticipate it will not come easy, which I welcome. This is as much for Ronda and me as it is for the fans and mixed martial arts community. What a time to be alive.”

Check it out below.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

