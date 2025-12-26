Paul Felder Signs New 5-Year UFC Deal To Continue As Color Commentator

By Ross Cole

Paul Felder has revealed that he’ll be continuing on in his role as a UFC color commentator for the next five years after signing a new deal with the promotion.

The 41-year-old used to be an active fighter in the Octagon, but hasn’t competed since suffering back-to-back split-decision losses to Dan Hooker and Rafael dos Anjos in 2020.

However, Felder has gone on to become a member of the UFC color commentating team, being in rotation along with other ex-fighters like Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping in the broadcasting booth, as well as serving as an analyst at times too.

“I’m in the Apex, then I’m in Texas,” Felder told the Fight Bananas of his upcoming UFC broadcasting schedule. “I’m in London coming up. I’m all over the place. Some of the places haven’t been determined – just says international or U.S. based ones.

“So I don’t know where they are all at, but I’m basically two or three events a month all the way until July as of right now that I know of.

“I got another five-year deal that starts this year. So they are bringing me back. I’ll be with the Paramount switch and everything. So yeah, you’ll be seeing a lot more of me.”

