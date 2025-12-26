Megan Olivi Set To Join Michael Bisping And Paul Felder In Signing New UFC Broadcast Deal Ahead Of Paramount+ Switch

Long-time UFC reporter Megan Olivi has revealed that she will soon be signing a new deal to remain with the promotion as it prepares to switch from ESPN+ to Paramount+ in the new year.



“My new deal is almost done, so, very exciting,” Olivi said with a smile on The Bohnfire podcast this week.



“Vito, you can have some new toys now,” Olivi joked, referencing her young son, whose father is ex-UFC star Joseph Benavidez, who she married 10 years ago.



The UFC brass appear eager to keep a number of familiar faces on-board for the transition to Paramount+ as earlier this week color commentator Paul Felder confirmed he’d just signed a new five-year deal with the promotion, while Michael Bisping revealed late last month that he was finalizing a new four-year contract.



While that covers the UFC’s side of things, it still remains to be seen who Paramount+ will be using, and whether any of the regulars from the ESPN era will make the jump over to the new platform.



For instance, Chael Sonnen said earlier this month that he’s not yet been approached by Paramount+ about continuing his analyst role as his ESPN deal comes to a close.



However, CBS MMA analyst Bryan Campbell has revealed that he will be leaving hi role as co-host of the ‘Morning Kombat’ podcast as he prepares for a bigger role over at Paramount+ next year.

Watch the full 2025 UFC Awards and 2026 Wish List episode of The Bohnfire here: https://t.co/D4r4mT0tem pic.twitter.com/2ZUPbmxbSv — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 24, 2025