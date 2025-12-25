Watch Ben Askren Interview After RFA 04

Ben Askren’s remarkable recovery from life-threatening pneumonia and a double-lung transplant has turned into the feel good story of the year, and so it only seems fitting to mark Christmas Day with an interview from the man himself after the recent RFA 04 wrestling event.



The 41-year-old Askren was actually able to attend the event, which is quite an achievement given everything he’s been through, and even better he now looks like his old self after months of slowly but surely regaining his weight and strength.



Check out Askren’s full interview with The Schmo in the video below.

