Best Of Paddy Pimblett – Fight Full Marathon Video Stream

Celebrate Christmas Eve by watching a collection of Paddy Pimblett’s best fights courtesy of the UFC’s YouTube channel.

Pimblett has become one of the UFC’s biggest stars over the past four years, compiling a perfect 7-0 record in the Octagon so far.

And next up he’ll be kicking off the UFC’s new broadcasting deal on January 21st when he fights Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title in the main event of UFC 324.

