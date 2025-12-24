Andrei Arlovski Now In Talks For Fight With Jake Doherty’s Bodyguard

Former UFC heavyweight star Andrei Arlovski is reportedly now in talks to fight influencer Jake Doherty’s bodyguard after the brawl that broke out following the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua event last weekend.



It was Doherty himself who initially sparked off the altercation this past weekend when he bumped into the 46-year-old Arlovski, before others in his entourage also began attempting to hit the ex-UFC champ.



During the melee Doherty’s large bodyguard punched Arlovski, but then thought better of it and backed off, while the fighter continued to fend off the other attackers, sending one of them to the floor and kicking him before they fled.



During an Instagram chat afterwards Arlovski appeared to signal his interest in fighting the bodyguard in the future to avenge the sucker punch he’ received he’d taken, and now Doherty is claiming that his goon is up for the challenge.



“Guys, my security is down to box that Andrei guy in a fight,” the painfully irritating Doherty said in a post on X. “So, Andrei, if you want to box my security guard or fight him, let’s set it up.

“Let’s do it the right way. Both of you guys will get the biggest paydays of your lives, and me too, baby. You’re not leaving me out of this sh*t because I brought you back, baby.

“So, we’re gonna do a fight: My security guard versus [Arlovski]. I’m gonna get all the money, but you two are going to fight. Let’s go.”



Arlovski’s manager Abe Kawa has since responded to confirm that they are more than happy to proceed.

“We absolutely accept,” Kawa told mmafighting.com.

It’s no surprise that Arlovski would be up for this as he’s a classic example of a fighter who can’t resist the urge to continue competing.



Arlovski’s pro-career began almost 27 years ago and he’s went on to rack up 60 MMA fights over the years, including two long runs in the UFC that included winning both the interim and unified heavyweight titles in 2005.



Arlovski eventually left the UFC last year after losing four fights in a row, but even at 46-years-old he’s still fighting on, having made his dirty boxing debut in June, where he TKO’d Josh Copeland, before KO’ing influencer Kelechi Dyke (aka ‘Kelz’) at a Misfits boxing event just last month.