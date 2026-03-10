Jon Jones Requests UFC Release After Dana White’s Latest Snub

Jon Jones has publicly requested to be released from the UFC, while venting his frustration at Dana White’s claims that they were never in negotiations with the former two-division champion to have a fight at the UFC: White House event.



“Never ever, ever, which I told you guys 100,000 times, was Jon Jones even remotely in my mind to fight at the White House. I wouldn’t,” White had stated at the UFC 326 post-fight press conference on Saturday night. “First of all, I’ve told you why I wouldn’t do it. And No. 2, some guy with Meta Glasses on filmed him talking about his hips, that his hips are so bad. And I don’t know if you guys saw the flag football game where he can barely run. Jon Jones, he retired because of his hips. He’s got arthritis. Apparently, he’s been, you know, doctors say he should have a hip replacement. That on top of all the other reasons.

“I’m not saying they weren’t talking to Jon Jones and that Jon Jones wasn’t interested in the fight. And what was even crazier is Jon Jones came out and was like, ‘I’m in negotiations right. now for the White House fight’ after I had already sent a text to his lawyer saying it’s never going to happen, ever.”

Jones has responded by issuing a statement on social media, in which he disputes White’s claims, while also demanding that he be released from the UFC.



“Hey everyone, I wanted to address Dana White’s comments from this past weekend, because the truth matters to me and the fans,” Jones wrote on X. “Dana, you were heated about why I’m not on the White House card, but let’s clear something up. My team and I were actually negotiating with the UFC for that fight. Real negotiations. I even came down from my original number, and what was I offered in return ? I was lowballed .

“Yes, I have arthritis in my hip and it’s painful, but that doesn’t mean I can’t fight. So let me get this straight, if I had accepted the lowball offer, suddenly my hip would be fine and I’d be on the White House card? That doesn’t make sense.

“I even received stem cell treatment last week to get ready for the White House card, and training camp was scheduled to start today. I was preparing to be ready. I understand business deals fall through sometimes, but going out publicly and saying things that aren’t true isn’t right.

“After everything I’ve given to the UFC , the years, the title defenses, the fights , hearing that I’m “done” is disappointing. Especially when as recently as Friday UFC was calling me trying to get me on that White House card for a much lower number.

“If the UFC truly feels like I’m done, then I respectfully ask to be released from my contract today. No more spins, no more games. Thank you to the real fans who know what’s up. Bones out.”