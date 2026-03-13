Blachowicz vs. Guskov Rematch And King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens Added To UFC 328

More fights have been added to the UFC 328 event in Newark, New Jersey on May 9th, with Jan Blachowicz set for a rematch against Bogdan Guskov, while King Green goes up against Jeremy Stephens.



Former light-heavyweight champion Blachowicz only just fought Guskov in December last year, with the bout ending in a majority draw (29-28, 28-28 x2).



Their original meeting had proved to be a competitive match-up, with the 43-year-old Blachowicz having had good success with leg kicks in the opening round and also dropping Guskov late in the third round too.



However, Guskov had dominated the action in the second round after flooring Blachowicz with a punch and then cutting him open with elbow strikes. Two judges believed he’d done enough in that five minute spell to get a 10-8 round, which led to the fight ending in a draw.



Now they’ll fight again on a card that also sees King Green return to action against Jeremy Stephens after picking up a big TKO win over Daniel Zellhuber just last month.



It wasn’t that long ago that Green was suffering from a slump in form that had seen him lose three out of four fights, including two by knockout.



However, a split-decision win over Lance Gibson Jr in the final UFC event of last year steadied the ship and the win over the considerably younger Zellhuber proved that the 39-year-old shouldn’t be underestimated.



Now he’ll fight another veteran in the also 39-year-old Stephens, who made a surprise return to the UFC five years after he was released in 2025, losing on the scorecards to Mason Jones.



Stephens had found some success in the bareknuckle boxing world prior to his UFC comeback, but the reality is that his MMA record in recent years makes for tough reading, with just one win in his last 10 bouts.



Blachowicz vs. Guskov 2 and Green vs. Stephens join a UFC 328 card that will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland.