Belal Muhammad, Arnold Allen And Song Yadong Picked To Headline Upcoming UFC Events

Several upcoming UFC events now have headlining fights attached to them, with the likes of Belal Muhammad, Arnold Allen and Song Yadong now all having main events booked in the coming months.



First up, Arnold Allen will go up against Melquizael Costa in the main event of UFC Fight Night 276 on May 16th at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.



No.8 ranked featherweight Allen returned from a two-year layoff to fight Jean Silva back in January, but lost by unanimous decision.



Allen will now move on to fight the in-form No.12 ranked Costa, who is on a six-fight winning streak in the Octagon that’s seen him beat the likes of Christian Rodriguez, Morgan Charriere and most recently Dan Ige just last month.



Next up, Song Yadong will headline UFC Fight Night 277 in Macau, China against Deiveson Figueiredo on May 30th.



Yadong is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Sean O’Malley back in January, but had beaten former champion Henry Cejudo before that and so still holds the No.5 spot in the bantamweight rankings.



He’ll now fight former flyweight champion Figueiredo, whose decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov was his third defeat in his last four fights, but still holds down the No.7 spot on the 135lb ladder.



Finally, Belal Muhammad will be back in action to fight Gabriel Bonfim in the main event of UFC Fight Night 278 on June 6th at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.



Muhammad last the welterweight title to Jack Della Maddalena last year by unanimous decision, and had picked up another loss on the scorecards against Ian Garry before the year was over.



Now the 37-year-old will attempt to return to the kind of form that saw him go 11-fights unbeaten when he fights the 28-year-old Bonfim, who is on a four-fight winning streak.



Bonfim’s current run has seen him claim wins over the likes of Khaos Williams, Stephen Thompson and most recently Randy Brown to take the No.10 spot on the rankings, six spots below the No.4 placed Muhammad.