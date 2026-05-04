UFC 328 Fight Card

UFC 328 takes place this coming Saturday night, May 9th in Newark, New Jersey and you can check out the full fight card below.



In the main event undefeated middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev looks to make his first title defense against Sean Strickland, who is coming off a TKO win over Alexander Hernandez.



Flyweight champion Joshua Van will defend his belt for the first time too in the co-main event when he squares up to Tatsuro Taira, who comes in off back-to-back wins last year.



Up at heavyweight, the No.2 ranked Alexander Volkov has won five of his last six fights and now fights Waldo Cortes-Acosta, who has won his last three fights by strikes to take the No.4 spot on the ladder.



Sean Brady suffered a TKO loss last time out to end a three-fight winning streak and now faces Joaquin Buckley, whose own six-fight unbeaten run was halted by a decision loss last time out.



Opening up the main card will be a clash of veterans as King Green comes off back-to-back wins to fight Jeremy Stephens, whose return to the Octagon last year ended in a decision defeat.

Main Card

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland

Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira

Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley

King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens



Prelims



Ateba Gautier vs. Osman Diaz

Joel Álvarez vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rębecki

Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon



Roman Kopylov vs. Marco Tulio

Pat Sabatini vs. William Gomis

Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Djorden Santos

Clayton Carpenter vs. Jose Ochoa