UFC 328 Fight Card

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By Ross Cole

UFC 328 Fight Card

UFC 328 takes place this coming Saturday night, May 9th in Newark, New Jersey and you can check out the full fight card below.

In the main event undefeated middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev looks to make his first title defense against Sean Strickland, who is coming off a TKO win over Alexander Hernandez.

Flyweight champion Joshua Van will defend his belt for the first time too in the co-main event when he squares up to Tatsuro Taira, who comes in off back-to-back wins last year.

Up at heavyweight, the No.2 ranked Alexander Volkov has won five of his last six fights and now fights Waldo Cortes-Acosta, who has won his last three fights by strikes to take the No.4 spot on the ladder.

Sean Brady suffered a TKO loss last time out to end a three-fight winning streak and now faces Joaquin Buckley, whose own six-fight unbeaten run was halted by a decision loss last time out.

Opening up the main card will be a clash of veterans as King Green comes off back-to-back wins to fight Jeremy Stephens, whose return to the Octagon last year ended in a decision defeat.

Main Card

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland
Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira
Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley
King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens

Prelims

Ateba Gautier vs. Osman Diaz
Joel Álvarez vs. Yaroslav Amosov
Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rębecki
Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon

Roman Kopylov vs. Marco Tulio
Pat Sabatini vs. William Gomis
Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Djorden Santos
Clayton Carpenter vs. Jose Ochoa

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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