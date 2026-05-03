Johnny Walker Moves Up To Heavyweight To Fight Ante Delija At UFC Fight Night 282

Johnny Walker will move up to heavyweight fight Ante Delija at UFC Fight Night 282 in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1st.



The 34-year-old Walker is a long-time light-heavyweight, but has only picked up one win in his last five fights in that weight class.



That’s a slump that began with a no-contest ruling in a fight against Magomed Ankalev that he was coming off second-best in until his opponent ended an illegal knee that halted the proceedings.



Walker then went on to suffer back-to-back KO losses against Ankalaev and Volkan Oezdemir, before briefly rebounding with a TKO victory over Zhang Mingyang last year. However, he’s since lost to Dominick Reyes by split-decision.



Walker recently trained with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, and that went well enough that he now fancies testing himself up in that division.



For his divisional debut he’ll be going up against the 35-year-old Delija, who is a former PFL heavyweight champion.



Delija joined the UFC last year and earned a 1st round KO win over Marcin Tybura in his debut, but was then KO’d by Waldo Cortes-Acosta and has since lost out to Serghei Spivac by unanimous decision.



Walker vs. Delija is currently the only fight booked for the UFC Fight Night 282 event, which will mark the UFC’s first ever visit to Serbia.