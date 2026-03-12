Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal Booked For UFC Fight Night 274

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal Booked For UFC Fight Night 274

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling’s next fight will be against Youssef Zalal at UFC Fight Night 274 on April 25th at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

The 36-year-old Sterling is coming off a unanimous decision win over Brian Ortega in his only fight last year that leaves him ranked No.5 in the division.

Since losing the 135lb title back in 2023 after a TKO loss to Sean O’Malley, Sterling has also earned a decision win over Calvin Kattar, which was followed by a loss on the scorecards to Movsar Evloev.

Now he’ll take on the in-form Zalal, who had only mustered a 3-3-1 record during his first stint in the Octagon back in 2020-2021.

However, since his return in 2024 he’s gone unbeaten in five fights, defeating the likes of Billy Quarantillo, Jack Shore, Calvin Kattar and most recently Josh Emmett, with four of those wins coming via submission.

Sterling vs. Zalal is expected to serve as the main event for the UFC Fight Night 274 show, which will also feature Raoni Barcelos vs. Montel Jackson, Rodolfo Vieira vs. Eric McConico and Norma Dumont vs. Joselyne Edwards.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Colby Covington Vents Frustration At UFC: White House Snub And Criticizes ‘Terrible’ Card

Colby Covington Vents Frustration At UFC: White House Snub And Criticizes ‘Terrible’ Card

Reinier de Ridder Reveals Move Up To 205lbs After UFC 326 Defeat

Reinier de Ridder Reveals Move Up To 205lbs After UFC 326 Defeat

Ronda Rousey Rips Into UFC Business Model And Jake Paul Joins In

Ronda Rousey Rips Into UFC Business Model And Jake Paul Joins In

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Press Conference Video

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Press Conference Video

Ilia Topuria And Islam Makhachev Argue On Social Media After White House Fight Falls Through

Ilia Topuria And Islam Makhachev Argue On Social Media After White House Fight Falls Through

Ronda Rousey Says UFC: White House Card Sucks As She Celebrates Ngannou vs. Lins Addition To Her Netflix Show

Ronda Rousey Says UFC: White House Card Sucks As She Celebrates Ngannou vs. Lins Addition To Her Netflix Show

Jon Jones Requests UFC Release After Dana White’s Latest Snub

Jon Jones Requests UFC Release After Dana White’s Latest Snub

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins Set For Rousey vs. Carano Event On Netflix

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins Set For Rousey vs. Carano Event On Netflix

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us