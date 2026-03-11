Reinier de Ridder Reveals Move Up To 205lbs After UFC 326 Defeat

Reinier de Ridder has announced that he’s planning to move up to light-heavyweight after his unanimous decision loss to Caio Borralho at UFC 326 last weekend.



“I came up a little short,” de Ridder said to his team on Instagram. “I think it could have gone either way but I’m happy that I got my body back most importantly. I was able to go three hard rounds. I think I have a lot more to show.

“I brought you guys donuts because I need you guys heavy, I need you guys strong because I’m coming at 205 [pounds], baby.”

RdR had started his UFC campaign at middleweight strongly with four wins in a row, beating the likes of Gerald Meerschaert, Kevin Holland, Bo Nickal and then former champion Robert Whittaker.



However, a TKO loss to Brendan Allen in October last year halted his momentum, with his subsequent defeat against Borralho now leading to him looking to switch things up.



205lbs is nothing new to the 35-year-old though as during his previous run in the ONE FC promotion he had won both their middleweight and light-heavyweight titles.



In fact, he actually began his career at 205lbs and has only been beaten once there, going 9-1 overall, which he’s now 12-3 at 185lbs.



