Ronda Rousey Says UFC: White House Card Sucks As She Celebrates Ngannou vs. Lins Addition To Her Netflix Show

Ronda Rousey continues to take aim at the UFC in her latest social media post, while promoting her own comeback fight on Netflix in May.

Despite appearing to have had a good relationship with Dana White over the years, Rousey has openly admitted she’s taking an ‘us vs. them’ mentality now that her first fight in a decade will be taking place under Jake Paul’s ‘Most Valuable Promotions’ banner.

“[Ngannou vs. Lins] joins [Rousey vs. Carano] on Netflix May 16,” Rousey wrote on social media. “How’s THAT for a bamf laden double headliner? That’s what happens when you put fighters and fans ahead of shareholders.

“P.S. UFC’s White House card sucks.”

Rousey is certainly far from the only person who has found the UFC’s White House event to be underwhelming after all the months of hype and speculation.



However, Rousey’s criticism will likely sting more than most given that her comeback fight a month before their show was already tipped to be the bigger draw even before the card was announced thanks to her proven star power and the fact it’s taking place on Netflix.



That being said, while Rousey might win the ratings war in the end, it’s worth pointing out that in terms of the quality of the fights and their relevance in 2026, the UFC’s White House show wins with ease.



After all, the 39-year-old Rousey hasn’t fought in 10 years and was soundly beaten by strikes in her final two UFC fights, while the 43-year-old Carano hasn’t competed in a whopping 17 years and was beaten in her final fight.



As things stand the general consensus is that Rousey is an overwhelming favorite to emerge victorious that fight, with most pundits tipping her to win via her trademark armbar submission within a round.



And meanwhile, though there’s no doubt that having Ngannou in the co-main event is a big deal, but he is also 39-years-old and has only had one MMA fight in the past four years.



And while the 40-year-old Lins was a on a four-fight winning streak in the UFC, the fact the promotion didn’t bother to renew his deal tells it’s own story, and he’s not fought in over two years since.



Of course the UFC’s show a month after Rousey’s has it’s own problems, missing out on the star power of the likes of Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, while the failure at the last minute to get a deal over the line to have Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria as the main event was a hammer-blow.



However, while Topuria vs. Gaethje isn’t the fight fans had hoped for, it’s still a high-level fight that should provide guaranteed fireworks.



And though Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane also wasn’t the fight fans had been craving, getting to see former two-division champion Pereira fighting up at heavyweight for the first time for the interim title is still a big deal.



Still, it’s good that the UFC has some actual competition for a change, and it’ll be interesting to see who else ends up getting added to Rousey’s Netflix event in the weeks ahead.