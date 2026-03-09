UFC Fight Night 269 takes place this coming Saturday night, March 14th at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full card for you below.



In the main event 39-year-old veteran Josh Emmett will attempt to dig his way out of a slump in form that’s seen him lose four of his last five fights when he goes up against the 24-year-old Kevin Vallejos, who has gone 3-0 in the Octagon so far.



In the co-main event Amanda Lemos has been alternating between wins and losses for some time, and now faces Gillian Robertson, who has gone on a four-fight winning streak over the two two years.



Ion Cutelaba and Oumar Sy both went 1-1 in their 2025 campaigns in the Octagon and now prepare for their first fight of this year against each other.



Andre Fili is another fighter who has struggled to break free of a win-one, lose-one cycle, but can finally string two victories in a row if he beats Jose Delgado, who won his first two fights in the Octagon, but is now coming off a loss.



The debuting Marwan Rahiki arrives from the Contender Series with a 7-0 record to fight Harry Hardwick, who was TKO’d in the opening round of his first UFC fight last year.



Vitor Petrino picked up two stoppage victories last year and now fights Steven Asplund, who earned a TKO victory in his UFC debut back in December.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 269 fight card below.

Main Card

Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos

Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson

Ion Cuțelaba vs. Oumar Sy

Andre Fili vs. Jose Miguel Delgado

Marwan Rahiki vs. Harry Hardwick

Vitor Petrino vs. Steven Asplund



Prelims



Charles Johnson vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva

Brad Tavares vs. Eryk Anders

Chris Curtis vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Bolaji Oki vs. Manoel Sousa

Luan Lacerda vs. Hecher Sosa

Beatriz Mesquita vs. Montserrat Rendon

Elijah Smith vs. You Su-young

Piera Rodriguez vs. Sam Hughes