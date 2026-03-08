UFC 326 Bonus Awards

By Ross Cole

Following last night’s UFC 326 event the recipients of the evening’s $100,000 bonus awards were announced.

Four ‘Performance Of The Night’ awards were dished out after the event, including one for Drew Dober, who had a competitive round-and-a-half against Michael Johnson before suddenly unleashing a powerful left hand straight to the jawline that sent his opponent thumping onto the canvas, followed by another left to seal the deal for a TKO finish that could easily have been upgraded to a KO.

Gregory Rodrigues was out to avenge a prior KO loss to Brunno Ferreira a few years ago, and did that in style after taking the first minute to size up his rival, before suddenly delivering a single right hand down the pipe that knocked him out.

In the prelims, Alberto Montes earned his performance bonus courtesy of a second round anaconda choke submission against Ricky Turcios.

And Rodolfo Bellato earned the final bonus after he uncorked a big left hook midway through the first round to drop Luke Fernandez, followed by ground-and-pound for a TKO victory.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

