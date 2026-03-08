UFC: White House Card Revealed As Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje Headlines

After months of speculation the full fight card for the UFC: White House event in Washington D.C. on June 14th was finally unveiled tonight by Dana White during the UFC 326 broadcast on Paramount+.



And despite talk of a potential Jon Jones comeback to headline the show, he’s nowhere to be seen, with that honor instead going to lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, who will make his first defense of the belt against interim champ Justin Gaethje.



And in the co-main event, Alex Pereira recently vacated the light-heavyweight title and will now move up to heavyweight to fight for the interim title against Ciryl Gane, with the winner potentially earning a title shot against Tom Aspinall.



Former bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley also features on the card, coming in off a win over Song Yadong to fight the in-form Aiemann Zahabi, who is on a seven-fight winning streak.



Michael Chandler lands on the card, looking to shed his losing slump when he goes up against Mauricio Ruffy, who comes in off a TKO victory.



Bo Nickal returns to action after a KO win last time out to fight Kyle Daukaus, who is 2-0 in his 2nd stint in the UFC so far.



And finally, recent featherweight title contender Diego Lopes will go up against Steve Garcia, who is on a seven-fight unbeaten run.



Check out the full UFC Freedom 250 card below.



Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane

Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia



The White House event, also known as ‘Freedom Fights 250’ is a special one-off show to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, and will also be taking place on President Trump’s 80th birthday.



The event will take place on the lawn of the White House with seating there for several thousand guests, while at least 60,000 more fans will be able to watch the action on giant screens erected at The Ellipse park nearby.

So what to make of the line-up overall?



Well, it has to be said it’s not perfect and doesn’t have the ‘wow factor’ that they might have initially been hoping for.



Dana White had boldly claimed when the event was first announced that they were going to “build the baddest card of all-time,” while President Trump had jumped the gun by claiming there would be a high number of title fights, so expectations were sky-high from the start.



However, some obvious big name stars for a card of that magnitude like Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, Tom Aspinall and Islam Makhahev are nowhere to be seen on the final line-up.



With that in mind lightweight champion Ilia Topuria was one of the only options left to bring some kind of genuine star power to the occasion, and while it’s not the Makachev super-fight many are craving, there’s no doubt that a title unification bout with Justin Gaethje will be a crowd-pleasing banger.



Alex Pereira was the only other high-profile fighter that felt like a must-have under the circumstances, and it’s perhaps unfortunate that persistent rumors about him fighting Jon Jones have overshadowed what’s still an exciting move up to heavyweight to fight Gane.



Some of the other names on the rest of the line-up were fairly safe bets, like Sean O’Malley, Michael Chandler and Bo Nickal, but for the most part their match-ups feel a bit underwhelming for a card of this magnitude.



When all’s said and done though, while it’s far from a dream line-up, the event as a whole remains a spectacle unlike any other, and so it’ll still be must-see TV for fights fans on June 14th.







