Conor McGregor Says His UFC Comeback Now Likely To Be In July

Dana White is expected to announce the full UFC: White House card in the next few hours at UFC 326 on Paramount+, but one major star whose now expected not to be involved is Conor McGregor.



In a new interview ahead of the announcement McGregor claims that he had been in talks to compete on the White House show, but he’s now being targeted for another major annual event on July 11th during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

“As I was aware, it was the White House,” McGregor told Smash Cast. “I was up for the White House. I know the administration was strong for me to be in the White House. It was McGregor versus Chandler. The story was built in; Chandler is a standup guy, he’s electric in the cage. He comes to bring it. I’m the Mac. I’ll fly through the air in an opponent like Chandler. It would have been dynamite as a fight. And somewhere down the line… [they said] maybe we’re going to go with you for International Fight Week.



“[I said] no problem [and they said] maybe we’re going to leave Chandler. I do like Chandler. I have been preparing for him for the last two years. I feel a bit weird; he deserves to go after the waiting and it would be a great fight. It gets me back in there but you know they feared off it. You know I’m not going to I’m not going to be too picky. I have to get back. I’m eager to get back. I’ve been out and love myself. So I’m sorry Chandler, it is what it is.”

McGregor went on to confirm that he intends to fight at welterweight when he does return to the Octagon.



“I’m going to do 170,” McGregor said. “As you know I’m a big boy. A lot bigger than before. [They said], ‘We’re going to offer you this opponent’. Yes, no problem.,I accept day after day after day. That’s a great matchup is all you ever hear about out of me, and no contract came. I’m still here in this limbo. I know Audi, my manager, is out there in Las Vegas on Monday for a face-to-face meeting. I hope a respectable offer comes through.”

With McGregor ruled out of the White Show that leaves the UFC now needing to pull a big rabbit out of the hat to meet fans expectations, with a potential blockbuster heavyweight match-up between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira now being the fight that most are pinning their hopes on.



Jones manager Malki Kawa has claimed that he was locked in talks with the UFC throughout the night, which some have linked to yesterday’s bombshell that a fight intended to be unveiled on tonight’s broadcast had fallen through.



However, Kawa also manages UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, so it’s also possible that he was the subject of the negotiations.



Whatever the reason, we don’t have long to wait now to finally put an end to the speculation and find out who will be fighting on the grounds of the White House on June 14th.