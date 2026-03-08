Charles Oliveira Dominates Max Holloway to Win BMF Title At UFC 326

Charles Oliveira shut down Max Holloway on the mat for five rounds to win the ‘BMF’ title tonight at UFC 326.

Round One

The ‘BMF’ title fight headliner is underway in Las Vegas!



Calf kicks for Oliveira to start. Right hand gets through for Holloway. He lands it again. One-two for him. Now Oliveira fires back with punches into the clinch and then takes ‘Blessed’ down.



Big moment for Oliveira and we’re not even out of the opening minute of the fight.



Oliveira looking to pass guard, getting to side control and then dropping down some elbows. Holloway gets to his knees, but that enables Oliveira to get to his back.



Holloway stand and Oliveira is latched onto him and working on the rear-naked choke. Holloway sinking to the canvas now with Oliveira looking to tighten up the choke.



Holloway does well to stay calm and survive that attempt. Oliveira gives up on it, but then quickly goes back to it. Holloway still safe for now, but still has two minutes to go before he can get some respite.



A couple of punches to the head from Oliveira and then an elbow. Holloway sitting now with Oliveira behind him with his back to the cage. Oliveira tries to get the rear-naked choke in again, but it ends up being more of a neck crank.



Holloway toughs that out and even has time to grin to the camera as he continues to successfully defend and tick down the clock until the welcome sound of the horn.



Round Two



Oliveira with a front kick to the body. Holloway with quick hands. Body kick for Oliveira. Oliveira quickly into another takedown attempt and lands it powerfully.



Holloway cramped up against the cage. He’s starting to give up his back and that’s very dangerous against Oliveira, who is soon working on a rear-naked choke. Holloway still showing veteran takedown defense here, but how long can he continue to survive against Oliveira’s elite grappling?



Oliveira gives up on the choke, but drops down some big elbows instead.



Oliveira rolls to his back and sinks in the body triangle. Hard elbows landing from Oliveira that Holloway reacts to, giving the Brazilian the opportunity to work for the rear-naked choke again. Credit to Holloway for again fending that attempt off.



Final minute of the second round. Holloway slowly trying to get free from the body triangle, but that’s easier said than done. Holloway has a little cut in the center of his forehead.



Round Three



Solid body kick from Oliveira. Oliveira punching with confidence too. Right hand gets through from Holloway. He can’t get his usual flow going though due to Oliveira’s takedown threat, and sure enough, the Brazilian closes the distance and presses him into the cage.



Oliveira really tight to Holloway here and stays patient as we waits for his moment to execute another strong takedown, landing in side control.



Short elbow strike for Oliveira and then passes to full mount as his domination continues.



Oliveira close to taking the back now, but then is back to mount and ends up in half-guard.



Oliveira smothering Holloway now and looking for opportunities to pass guard again. He lands an elbow instead. Final seconds of the round and Oliveira is working some more strikes.



Round Four

Calf kick for Oliviera. Now a body kick. Solid punch lands for Holloway. He peppers Oliveira’s guard with more strikes while circling. However, Oliveira is able to get back into the clinch against the cage.



Holloway has always been very hard to take down, but Oliveira lands another comfortable takedown here.



Effortless control from Oliveira. He secures full back control with the body triangle locked in and is chipping away with heel strikes to the thigh as well. Another easy round in the books for Oliveira.



Round Five

Oliveira aggressive with strikes to start the final round after paying respects to his opponent in the center of the Octagon.



There’s a takedown, but this time it’s Holloway who ends up on top. However, he has to be very wary here as Oliveira is coiled and looking for any chance to sweep.



Holloway with a few light punches to the head. Oliveira getting more control and so Holloway attempts to stand and escape, but Oliveira still has a hold of him and moments later takes him down.



More control time from Oliveira as the time starts to run down on the clock.



Holloway finally able to get a scramble going and works back to his feet. Final 10 seconds and still in the clinch. Oliveira starts to strike and Holloway does his signature point down. Oliveira obliges and lands a good right hand that knocks Holloway back. Holloway fires off a final right hand, but it hits Oliveira’s shoulder first and only grazes the head.



Decision



Oliveira complete dominated this fight for five rounds on the mat, landing takedowns with ease and giving Holloway no room to get back up. And so Oliveira is your new ‘BMF’ champion with a unanimous decision victory (50-45 x3).