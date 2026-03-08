Raul Rosas Jr Beats Rob Font By Unanimous Decision At UFC 326

Raul Rosas Jr used his wrestling control to shut down Rob Font for long periods in there fight tonight at UFC 326 and win by unanimous decision.

Round One

Body punch for Rosas Jr. Font presses forward behind punches, but doesn’t land as Rosas Jr retreats.



Low stance from Font here. He lands an inside leg kick. Font flashing out a couple of front kicks upstairs, but not finding the mark.



Jab for Font. Leg kick from Rosas Jr. Jab for him. Inside leg kick from Rosas Jr, but this time it’s caught by Font and knocks his opponent off-balance for a moment.



Scrappy exchange and then a nice right hook lands for Font. Font comes into range and Rosas Jr swopps for a single-leg and gets him down for the first time.



Font trying to go for an omaplata, but Rosas Jr avoids that, then foils Font’s attempt to get up, sending him straight back down.



Font up again, now facing into the cage with Rosas Jr still holding a body lock. He uses that to drag him down to his knees. Font stands again.



Rosas Jr pulls him down two more times in quick succession, with second one resulting in some control time. Rosas Jr trying to secure the back now, but Font stands yet again.



Round Two



Rosas Jr sneaks in a left hand. He gets a nice takedown, but this time Font manages to get on top. Rosas Jr scrambles to get on top though and then avoids a triangle choke attempt from Font.



Rosas Jr settling on top now and getting some control time, while Font tries but fails to work an omaplata.



Font works to his feet and gets brought back down immediately. Font trying to scramble, but Rosas Jr secures top position in his guard.



Font trying to roll, but Rosas Jr ends up on top again in half-guard. Font now working for a kimura, but Rosas Jr patiently manages to get his hand free.



Rosas Jr stifling Font now and doing some shoulder shrugs. A couple of punches now, but mostly a control-based strategy for now from the youngster.



Round Three



Font still persisting with his low stance. He throws a few wild punches that miss.



Grazing right hand from Font, but Rosas Jr takes him down near the cage.



Font stands facing the fence. Rosas Jr drags him down again. He moves into half-guard.



Rosas Jr still being fairly sparing with his ground strikes here. Font able to stand, but brought down again. There’s more of the same as he we get to the final minute, with Font just not able to get away from Rosas Jr’s clutches.



Font tries for a leg lock, but Rosas Jr avoids that and passes to side control.



Decision



Rosas Jr controlled this fight on the mat over three rounds to earn his biggest win to date by unanimous decision (30-27 x3).